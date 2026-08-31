Jets Practice Squad Tracker 2026: Every Signing and Waiver Claim After 53-Man Roster Deadline

Fans of all 32 NFL teams were granted plenty of clarity when this year's 53-man roster deadline went into effect on Sunday evening. The annual tradition forced New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn to make dozens of cuts after plenty of players wore out their welcome with preseason and training camp performances to forget. Now, the focus is on getting Gang Green ready for the all-important Week 1 showdown against Robert Saleh's Tennessee Titans.

A busy offseason has left the Jets with a roster that's much improved over last year's squad. At the same time, certain areas of Glenn's team could use some help, whether that's depth or a new starter. For instance, Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria isn't convinced that New York should enter the regular season with Jason Sanders as the starting kicker.

While it is fair to point out the team could still work other kickers out while he is on the roster, it feels like malpractice for the team to prepare themselves for the start of the year with a kicker who missed a PAT and came up woefully short on a field goal over 50 yards out during their final preseason game. Nick Faria on Jason Sanders

The kicking room is only one spot that would benefit from reinforcements. That's why it'll be incredibly important to track who the Jets sign to their practice squad when they're given the green light at 12 p.m. ET on Monday. They might not end up being the biggest names, but those on the practice unit can eventually play key roles for any given team down the stretch if they play their cards right.

As the news trickles in, this tracker is the only place Jets fans need to visit to stay in the loop regarding the latest practice squad signings and waiver claims. The chart below features all the moves, as well as an analysis section on any notable additions.

Jets practice squad tracker 2026

Name Position Former team TBD TBD TBD

Analyzing significant practice squad signings

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