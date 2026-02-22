The New York Jets have four of the top-50 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a lot of work to be done as they look to (finally) complete a rebuild.

For the Jets, the trades of cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams netted them a boatload of first-and second-round picks. New York Jets On SI's pre-Combine draft has arrived, and it features a pair of trades along with five draft picks in the first three rounds.

TRADES:

Jets acquire pick Nos. 4, 66, 101, and a 2027 1st-round pick from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for pick Nos. 2 and 207.

Jets acquire pick No. 8 from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for pick Nos. 16, 175, and a 2027 2nd-round pick.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Round 1, Pick No. 4 (From Tennessee): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York has picked up quite a bit of steam in the sweepstakes for Ohio State safety Caleb Downs over the last week, and that isn't going to stop here. If the Jets truly believe in his ability, they could select him at pick No. 2. In this mock, they anticipated the Titans and Arizona Cardinals selecting Arvell Reese and Rueben Bain Jr.

As a result, the Jets acquired a haul of draft picks from Tennessee for the opportunity to acquire the player they long desired: Downs, a once-in-a-generation type safety, and arguably the best player in the draft.

So, what about Downs is so infatuating?

How about this: The 21-year-old stands at 6-foot and weighs 205 pounds, but it's his versatility that will give teams nightmares at the next level. You may find Downs down in the box, split up high as a deep safety, or matched up with a tight end and slot receiver.

Downs, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, plays with the speed and fluidity of a cornerback, while holding elite-level intelligence at the back-half of the secondary.

Safeties aren't typically a position prioritized in the top 10 of the NFL Draft (think Kyle Hamilton at pick No. 14 in 2022), but Downs is different. If he falls out of the Top 8, somebody will trade up to lock down their secondary for the next 15 seasons.

Round 1, Pick No. 8 (From New Orleans): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets don't have their quarterback of the future yet, but providing him with playmakers will be a key focus this offseason. Early indications are that New York will pass on a quarterback early in the draft and kick the tires on the 2027 draft class.

Garrett Wilson has solidified himself as the top option in New York's offense, but adding USC wide receiver Makai Lemon opposite Wilson would give the future quarterback options.

Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025, which is given to the top wide receiver in college football. The soon-to-be 22-year-old caught 79 passes for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season at USC.

Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate was the top option at the position for the Jets in this mock draft, but he was taken by the New York Giants at pick No. 5. Lemon would be the next-best option.

Round 2, Pick No. 33: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

University of Miami's Akheem Mesidor talks during Media Day during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, Miami pass-rusher Akheem Mesidor's draft stock is hanging in the balance. Mesidor could rise all the way up to the 20's in the first round or slide down to the third round.

This mock draft is banking on Mesidor as a riser.

Mesidor, 25, posted 10.5 sacks in the regular season and was considered by many to be intriguing. He solidified the general thinking when he posted two sacks in the National Championship vs Indiana.

New York could've targeted other pass rushers, such as Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas or Texas Tech's Romello Height, but they stuck with the Miami product Mesidor.

Round 2, Pick No. 44: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This selection was made with the assumption that the Jets lose out on both Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson in free agency. New York could very easily re-sign both, but even if they only bring back one of the two, interior offensive line will be a focal point in the draft.

Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon was the top available offensive guard on the board. He allowed only one sack in three seasons at left guard in Eugene.

Pregnon has been one of the lesser-discussed prospects, but he joins Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou as young, long-term members of New York's offensive line.

Round 3, Pick No. 66: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez was still on the board at pick No. 66 and matching him with the Jets was a no-brainer.

The mustache, the cowboy hat, the media coverage, the Heisman candidacy. Rodriguez belongs in New York.

But Rodriguez isn't just a spectacle... He exceeds the hype.

Rodriguez, who will be 24, was undoubtedly the most talented linebacker at the 2026 Senior Bowl. Not only that, but he showcased an elite football IQ to go along with a standout performance. Do not be surprised if he isn't even available at the 66th pick.

More NFL: Jets Shockingly Predicted to Lose Key Coordinator Before Week 1