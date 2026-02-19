Blockbuster Jets Trade Idea Adds Another 2026 First Round Pick

The 2026 NFL Draft is going to be the most important event of the offseason for the New York Jets, and they have the ammunition to make it a huge victory.

The Jets hold picks No. 2 and No. 16 in the first round. They also hold two second round picks, including the top pick in Round 2.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested the Jets could trade up with one of their 2026 second round picks to add a third selection in the first round this year. But this would only make sense under one circum

Jets could make a blockbuster draft day trade

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets need offensive weapons. Help in the trenches on both sides of the ball. After trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner last year, the defense needs bolstering at every level," Davenport wrote. "Oh, and New York could use a quarterback. The Jets already have a pair of first-rounders, at No. 2 and No. 16, but they could add a third with a trade up late in Round 1. They have the first pick in Round 2 and also have the Dallas Cowboys' second-rounder at No. 44.

"Combining those (or a similar package) should be enough to get the Jets a third bite at the apple in the latter stages of Round 1. And combined with the pair of firsts the team has in 2027, that would mean adding five potential difference-makers over the next two years—all with fifth-year options on their rookie deals."

Let's go through the only hypothetical that this idea makes sense.

In this world, the Jets use the No. 2 pick on a defensive star like Arvell Reese or Caleb Downs. They use pick No. 16 on a wide receiver like Makai Lemon to help their offense. But Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson continues to fall. If Simpson gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's not another team that would realistically take the Alabama quarterback in the first round until the Los Angeles Rams.

The idea would be the Jets could trade their No. 33 pick up with the Houston Texans as pick No. 28 to leapfrog the Rams and secure a franchise quarterback alongside two other talented first rounders.

This idea only makes sense if the Jets pass on Simpson at No. 16, but he falls past the Steelers and to the Texans at pick No. 28. If that happens, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Jets try to move up.

More NFL: Jets Get Predicted Asking Price in Potential Deal for Mac Jones

