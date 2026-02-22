Jets Shockingly Predicted to Lose Key Coordinator Before Week 1

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last season, which caused them to enter a huge rebuild at the trade deadline. They kicked this rebuild off by trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner to contending teams at the trade deadline.

This offseason, the Jets have opted to continue their rebuild by cleaning house with their coaching staff, opting for new coaches almost across the board. Their defensive and offensive coordinators are new, with Frank Reich stepping out of NFL retirement to leave the Stanford Cardinals and work with the Jets as their offensive coordinator.

The Jets also brought in Brian Duker as their new defensive coordinator. Duker had previously worked with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions among other teams.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr recently made the shocking prediction that the Jets would lose one of their coordinators before the season begins, but fortunately for Jets fans, this prediction is solely speculation without any real insider information.

Latest Jets prediction is purely speculation

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"One of the Jets’ coordinators will step away before the start of the season," Orr predicted. "I don’t think this will be a normal Jets campaign by any stretch of the imagination. While reports have potentially exaggerated the breadth of hiring malpractice exhibited by the Jets this offseason, this is not a résumé-building position for anyone—and the clearer that becomes, the more likely it is that 2026 feels like a good year to spend more time with family instead of spending more time trying not to get shoved under a steamroller."

With these two coordinators stepping into new roles with the Jets, it's incredibly unlikely that one of them would want to step away before the first week of the season.

Reich is returning to the NFL after a stint at Stanford. Duker received a promotion to defensive coordinator for the first time in his career. It seems unlikely that either guy would be willing to step away on their own accord, especially before the season begins.

Orr noted that his predictions were going to be bold, but this one seems a bit too bold to be realistic.

More NFL: Jets Continue Getting Trade Buzz For 49ers First Round QB

