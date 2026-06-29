Projecting the Jets' Next 3 Contract Extensions: Harrison Phillips Could Be Next to Get New Deal

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has done a fantastic job revamping the roster with the new additions this offseason; however, his work is far from over. With the league in the middle of a deadzone period, this stretch is often used to negotiate extensions with players entering the final year of their contracts.

That said, Mougey faces no pressure to get any deals done immediately. He can afford to let the season play out before making a long-term commitment. Still, with 35 players set to hit free agency after this season, there are several players whose contributions and impact warrant serious extension considerations.

Among those 35 free agents, these three have proven they deserve new deals and have established themselves as valuable assets to the Jets’ foundation moving forward.

1. Harrison Phillips, DL

Once the Jets locked up Joe Tippmann to a long-term extension, the next player clearly deserving of a new contract was none other than Phillips. New York acquired the eight-year veteran from the Minnesota Vikings last summer and has since become an integral piece to the defense as a run-stuffer.

Although the Jets as a unit struggled to contain the run, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) per game, Phillips was one of the few players who played well in this area, tying 12th for most run stops (27) among all interior defenders, per Pro Football Focus.

Even though he’s entering the latter stages of his career, the 30-year-old has proven he can still be relied upon in early-down situations. Phillips played the fifth-most run snaps (349) among all interior defenders while also recording a 76.2 run-defense grade, per PFF, ranking 6th out of 134 qualifying players.

Additionally, Phillips’ leadership is extremely vital for this young team. When the Jets added T’Vondre Sweat via trade, Phillips told broadcaster Jake Asman that he took the new arrival under his wing this offseason.

Having these positive influences is crucial to building a strong foundation, and rewarding Phillips should be a priority. Phillips is entering the final year of his two-year, $15 million contract, and he should command a similar, short-term deal.

Looking at veterans D.J. Reader and Dalvin Tomlinson–both of whom are around the same age and possess a similar skillset to Phillips–it’s reasonable to expect his value to fall in that range. Reader and Tomlinson earn $6.25 and $6.5 million annually, respectively, per Spotrac, which should be in Mougey’s range.

2. Geno Smith, QB

While this may seem like a wild take, there are several benefits to giving Smith an extension. After a disastrous showing with the Las Vegas Raiders in which he threw a league-high 17 interceptions, Smith’s value deteriorated.

Once he was traded to the Jets, Mougey restructured his contract from a two-year, $75 million deal to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. Now, the 13-year veteran can’t afford to have a bad season or else his future in the league is in jeopardy. While Smith isn’t the long-term solution at quarterback, he can serve as a reliable bridge player until New York finds his heir apparent.

As for the Jets, they don’t have the answer yet, nor do they currently have a trustworthy backup. In all likelihood, they will try to land their franchise quarterback in next year’s draft, as it’s projected to be a deep class at the position. At the same time, they can afford to let Cade Klubnik have an opportunity to prove he can be their future signal-caller.

Regardless, they have nothing to lose by giving Smith a short-term extension. Currently, New York is projected to have $70 million in cap space (fifth-most) and can easily afford to re-sign him. With top backups Jarrett Stidham and Joe Flacco earning between $6 to $6.25 million annually, this should be Smith’s market value.

A two-year, $12 million contract is enough to keep him around.

3. Jason Sanders, K

Gang Green has had a kicking problem for too long, and they need to address it. Once they picked up Sanders from the New York Giants, it felt like they finally solved that issue.

Sanders has been one of the more reliable kickers this decade, and in his last season of play, he drilled 37 of 41 field goal attempts and went nine-for-nine on field goals of 50+ yards. While his hip injury sidelined him for the 2025 season, and some missed kicks in OTAs with the Giants raised concerns, his track record suggests this is likely due to being sidelined.

Sanders can easily win the kicking competition against Cade York if he can prove that he’s healthy in training camp. If that’s the case, the 30-year-old should return to the dependable kicker he once was and become an important player to retain.

Trustworthy kickers with strong legs are hard to find, and if he can return to his form, the Jets can’t let him walk in free agency. A strong 2026 campaign could earn him a similar contract to Cario Santos’ four-year, $15.6 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

But, he’ll have to win the starting job first, and display remnants of his All-Pro-caliber play when he was with the Miami Dolphins.