Jets' Next Contract Extension After Joe Tippmann Couldn't Be Clearer

Is that Jets general manager Darren Mougey’s music? Of course, it is. On Monday, Mougey locked up another key member on the offensive side of the ball for the Jets this offseason, inking starting right guard Joe Tippmann to a contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, New York signed Tippmann, who was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this upcoming season, to a four-year, $66.4 million contract extension, including $34.9 million guaranteed. Tippmann now joins star running back Breece Hall, who got a three-year, $43.5 million contract extension last month, as they will be with Gang Green for the foreseeable future.

Full terms: The #Jets and G Joe Tippmann have agreed to a 4-year, $66.4M extension with $34.9M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by Joe Panos and AJ Stevens of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/ghp9uB6Llq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2026

With Tippman now squared away, Mougey and the rest of the Jets’ front office brass can now turn their attention to other guys who might warrant a contract extension. The Jets are projected to have a slew of free agents next offseason, including QB Geno Smith.

But it's highly unlikely that the Jets would re-sign Smith right now without seeing him play first, especially given that they have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. That said, if there is a guy worth giving an extension to right now, it’s not Will McDonald IV, who just had his club option picked up. It’s veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Jets need a Harrison Phillips extension after locking down Joe Tippmann

The 30-year-old Phillips is entering the last year of his deal after being acquired via trade from the Vikings last summer.

When the trade happened, it was viewed as a sneaky move by Mougey, who was getting a run stuffer with experience and a good locker-room guy for Day 3 value. With him, plus the addition of Jowon Briggs, also acquired by trade, and Quinnen Williams, the Jets hoped that their run defense would be solid enough in 2025.

To everyone’s surprise, that wasn’t the case, as the Jets’ run defense was one of the worst in the league in 2025, allowing 139.5 yards per game (fourth-most in the NFL). And on top of that, the Jets surprisingly parted ways with Williams, sending him to the Cowboys ahead of the trade deadline for a nice haul.

But if there was a silver lining last season with the run defense, it's that Phillips was still one of the better DTs.

Harrison Phillips's performance was one of the few bright spots on the Jets' defense in 2025. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran defender recorded a 76.2 grade, which ranked sixth among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen. He also played the fifth-most run snaps (349) among his position group and had 29 stops.

Phillips also had 60 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass deflections, a forced fumble, a quarterback hit, and a half-sack across all 17 games. He has been a constant model of consistency, as he started and played in all 17 games over the last four years, which is what you love to see as a coach or GM.

Looking forward to this season, New York’s interior defensive line looks good on paper, as they have T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr. (rookie), and David Onyemata, who should all lend some help in stopping the run. And not to mention, Phillips and Briggs will still be part of the picture.

Now, will Phillips play a whopping 61% of defensive snaps this upcoming season as he did in 2025? He might not, especially with Sweat in the picture, who is coming into his own as a player. However, if Phillips can continue to be consistent, plus lean into the mentorship role as he’s doing with Sweat, the Jets shouldn’t have any qualms about bringing him back on a two-year deal.

For a team that’s looking to change the culture and be better in 2026, there’s no better person to have on your side than Phillips.