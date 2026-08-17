3 Biggest Observations From Jets Training Camp Practice (8/17): Injuries Are Taking a Toll

Injuries can and will happen to every team at this time of year. What is going on with the Jets, especially after Monday's practice, is not unlike anything 31 other teams are dealing with.

That won't be any easier for Jets fans, though. Gang Green walked into Monday prepared to give rest days to some of their older veterans. What ended up happening, though, is that the team eventually had three of the most important offensive players either miss or leave practice early.

There were other takeaways that followed the Jets after Monday's practice. So let's get to those now.

3. Injury scares continue

First the good news.

The Jets welcomed Joseph Ossai and T'Vondre Sweat to the practice field for the first time since camp began. Sweat had missed the first few weeks with a hamstring injury that left him on the NFI list. Ossai, meanwhile, was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Both should provide significant help to the defensive line.

First-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq was also seen with a helmet on, so his return may not be far off.

Now the bad news.

Garrett Wilson missed Monday's practice with an illness. Geno Smith returned to the field, but reportedly looked hobbled with an ankle injury that kept him out of the team's preseason debut on Friday. If the injury persists, it may behoove the Jets to give their starting quarterback a practice or two off.

The Jets must ensure that starting QB Geno Smith is as healthy as possible to begin the 2026 NFL season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there was the biggest scare of all.

Running back Breece Hall came up hobbled on a run during practice and left with trainers. Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed afterward that the star runner was dealing with a strained groin. As serious injuries come, the Jets should be thrilled a non-contact injury to one of their most important offensive players will not require season-ending surgery at this time. Still, this is an injury that should keep Hall out for the foreseeable future with less than a month to go before the start of the regular season.

Of note, preseason standout cornerback Mory Bamba will miss a few weeks with an injury of his own. Don't be surprised if the Jets try to stash him away early on injured reserve due to an injury designation.

2. Kicking battle goes back and forth

After Friday's preseason contest, it seemed like Cade York had made an early push to be the Jets' starting kicker.

Jason Sanders might have something to say about that, though. The former Pro Bowl kicker was reportedly 7-of-8 throughout the day with one miss (h/t BrianCoz) coming beyond 50 yards out. York, meanwhile, missed three kicks with all of them coming beyond 40 yards.

Cade York's odds in the Jets' kicker competition are fading, while Jason Sanders's are heading in the opposite direction. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York should feel relatively good about where their special teams unit is. But at some point one of these kickers will need to distance himself. Perhaps Monday's practice will set the stage for Sanders to do so.

1. Depth called into question

With so many injuries and missing key players on both sides of the ball, it's difficult to determine the major winners and losers in a practice like this. There just simply aren't enough variables to go through to understand all points of emphasis.

A practice like this, though, can do wonders for the Jets' understanding of where their depth looks like.

For example, with Hall down, the Jets know they have a collection of running backs behind him to carry the load. Braelon Allen is the more well known player, but undrafted free agent Sam Scott continues to have a strong camp. Without Sadiq in team drills, former second-round tight end Mason Taylor has truly taken the starting job well. He's been a key part of the offense.

Beyond that, the Jets will need to make sure they can survive when other stars on the team can't produce. It's something that has plagued the organization for years, but may be at an end.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.