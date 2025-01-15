Jim Harbaugh Bluntly Rejects Justin Herbert Criticism After Chargers' Playoff Loss
Jim Harbaugh looks out for his quarterback. After the Los Angeles Chargers' season ended in disappointing fashion which saw Justin Herbert picked off four times, his coach thinks the criticism is unwarranted.
Herbert has yet to win a playoff game in only two tries over his five-year career, which Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz mentioned wasn't a concern and that it was "absurd" to hang a narrative around Herbert's neck after two playoff appearances.
Although the Chargers' season ended in the wild-card round to the Houston Texans, Harbaugh feels good about his team and Herbert in particular.
"Completely unfair," Harbaugh said in a press conference on criticism surrounding Herbert via NFL.com. "I wouldn't spend two more seconds thinking about what happened in that game. It didn't go good, and that's on me, that's my responsibility, that's my accountability. I really felt going into that tournament that we were as good as the best teams in the playoffs. Not just as good as any team, but as good as the best teams in the playoffs."
Harbaugh continued to take the blame and sing Herbert's praises, excited for their partnership to come in future seasons.
"There's nobody in this entire organization who gives more blood, sweat and tears and contributes more, produces more for the entire organization than Justin Herbert," Harbaugh said.
Herbert threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions over the regular season. Unfortunately, the picks came when the Chargers' least needed it, ending their 11-6 season and Harbaugh's hopes prematurely.