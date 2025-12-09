Jim Harbaugh Shook Nick Sirianni’s Hand and Then Screamed in Justin Herbert’s Face
The Chargers beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football to close out Week 14 in a game that featured eight turnovers, including three on one play. Cameron Dicker kicked a field goal to give Los Angeles a 22-19 lead in overtime, and then Tony Jefferson clinched the win with an interception near the goal line on the final play of the game.
After the contest ended, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh met Nick Sirianni at midfield for a customary handshake as "Big" Dom DiSandro watched on. After that, Harbaugh immediately found his quarterback, Justin Herbert, and screamed in his face.
That appears to be the perfect distillation of Harbaugh and Herbert. The coach was out of his mind. The quarterback shook his hand and just kind of looked at him before he continued his evening by running away from ESPN's Laura Rutledge and trying to avoid a postgame interview.
The Chargers are now 9-4 on the season and sit in the No. 5 seed in the AFC with four games remaining on the schedule. They will next travel to Kansas City to take on the desperate Chiefs. After that, they have the Cowboys on the road, followed by the Texans at home, before finishing the season at Denver.
With a closing schedule like that, this was a huge win for the Chargers. No wonder Harbaugh was so excited.