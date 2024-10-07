J.J. Watt Cracked Joke After T.J. Watt Joined Historic Club With 100 Career Sacks
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt became just the 44th player in NFL history to record 100 career sacks on Sunday night. He was the second fastest to achieve the milestone having required just 109 games, only out-paced by the legendary Reggie White who did it in 96 games.
After Watt's milestone sack (a strip sack of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott), his brother and fellow member of the 100 sack club, J.J. Watt, took to social media to congratulate him while cracking a perfectly timed joke.
"Welcome to the 100 Sack Club... we’ve been waiting. New guy buys everyone else a car. I don’t make the rules, that’s just the way it goes," joked J.J. on X while congratulating his younger brother.
That's certainly one way to celebrate your sibling's historic achievement.
J.J. retired after the 2022 season and needed 120 games to record his 100th sack in the NFL. He ended his illustrious career with 114.5 sacks, a figure T.J. seems destined to surpass.
During his playing days, J.J. was one of the most feared, if not the most feared pass rusher in the league. That title can be attributed to his younger brother now, who recorded his fourth sack of the season during Sunday night's game, and the 100th of his career.