J.J. Watt, NFL World React to Aidan Hutchinson's Awful Injury
Aidan Hutchinson suffered a brutal injury on Sunday and it looks like he'll be out for a long time. The NFL world was in shock after what they saw.
The Lions' star defensive end suffered a gruesome injury to his left leg during the Detroit Lions' blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. It looked horrific on replay and immediately fans, media members and former NFL players took to social media to react.
It's just a devastating injury for a Lions team that had everything else go right on Sunday. They were blowing out the Cowboys when Hutchinson went down.
In less than three seasons, Hutchinson has become one of the NFL's best defensive players. The Lions selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft and he made an immediate impact.
The 24-year-old reached the Pro Bowl in 2023 when he had 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He had 9.5 sacks as a rookie and had put up 7.5 this season before leaving Sunday's game,
Here's hoping the injury isn't as bad as it looked.