Joe Buck Tells Story of Eagles Fan Perfectly Trolling Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have been in the booth together long enough to know how to handle a crowd.
But as Buck revealed on Jason Kelce’s They Call It Late Night show, Philadelphia fans are apparently persistent enough to still get under the skin of his broadcast partner.
Buck relayed to the audience a story of he and Aikman calling an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field. Throughout the entire first half, one particularly committed fan continually yelled “TROYYYYY!” at the booth, attempting to get Aikman’s attention.
Buck, annoyed, pushed Aikman to acknowledge the fan just so they could move on with their day, but Aikman, apparently knowing what was coming, refused to look up.
Eventually at halftime, Aikman relented, only to be met with the fan flipping him the bird.
Say what you will about Eagles fans, but you can’t say they aren’t committed.