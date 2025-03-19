Joe Burrow Seems Excited About Bengals Possibly Playing International Game in 2025
The Cincinnati Bengals may be among the NFL teams set to play an international game during the 2025 regular season.
Earlier this week, the mayor of Madrid, accidentally let slip that the Spanish capital would be hosting an NFL game for the Miami Dolphins in November of 2025. There's been plenty of speculation online that the Bengals would be their opponent, and it seems as if Joe Burrow is on board with the idea.
Burrow posted to his Instagram story and made clear that he's hoping Cincinnati makes the trip to the world-renowned Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this autumn.
"Bengals v. Dolphins in Madrid? Please be true," wrote Burrow on Instagram.
It's not confirmed that the Bengals will be Miami's opponent in Madrid during the upcoming season, but Burrow is clearly hoping that's the case.
Since Burrow was drafted in 2020, Cincinnati has not played a game outside of the United States. The last time the Bengals played internationally was in October of 2019 when they took on the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium in London.
Among the host stadiums for international NFL games in '25 include Arena Corinthians in Sao Paolo, Brazil, both the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland and the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.