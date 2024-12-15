Joe Burrow Looked Super Frustrated in Tense Sideline Conversation With Zac Taylor
The Cincinnati Bengals will leave Nashville with another win under their belts, improving to 6-8 with a 37-27 win over the Tennessee Titans. Burrow had himself another strong performance with three touchdowns on 271 passing yards, but he did have two interceptions to go along with the highlights.
As the game was winding down, Burrow and his head coach, Zac Taylor were engaged in a conversation on the sideline that looked tense:
Burrow looked extremely frustrated, despite the Bengals having just scored a touchdown on a drive that brought the clock all the way down to 1:09.
It's unclear exactly what had Burrow frustrated, but seemingly, something wasn't clicking to his liking on the drive. The drive featured two back-to-back unforced errors on the Bengals, with a delay of game and then false start penalty that took the Bengals from the Titans' one-yard line to their 10-yard line. After that, the Bengals fed running back Chase Brown on three straight plays (no gain, five-yard gain, five-yard gain)—he crossed the end-zone line on the third attempt.
The Bengals are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, with a likelihood of three percent to reach the postseason going into Week 15. They need every win to stay alive.