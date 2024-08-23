Joe Burrow Had Funny Response to Al Michaels’s Joke About Elly De La Cruz
Joe Burrow is looking forward to getting back on the field this season after missing the last seven games last year with a wrist injury. He's already made a big splash this preseason by showing up to camp with a new bleach-blonde look that caught everyone by surprise.
Burrow didn't play in the Bengals' preseason finale against the Colts on Thursday night but he did take some time to talk with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, who were on the call for Amazon Prime. While they talked some football, Michaels wrapped up the chat by asking about the quarterback's hair and his plan with it going forward.
"I’m just going to let it grow out at this point," he said. "It will be a little frosted tips here in a couple weeks, back to what my normal hair looks like but then just a little blonde. I think it will look good."
Michaels then made a joke about Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz, asking Burrow if he would grow it out as long as the shortstop's hair.
"That might take me a couple of years," Burrow said with a laugh.
Here's that moment:
The Bengals kick off the 2024 season on Sept. 8 when they host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.