Joe Burrow Arrives at Bengals Training Camp With Wildly Different Hairdo
Joe Burrow is back to work with the Cincinnati Bengals starting training camp this week, and the QB showed up on Tuesday with a new hairdo that had social media buzzing.
Burrow, who spent some time in the offseason modeling with former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson at a fashion show in Paris, buzzed most of his hair off and even dyed it blonde, which had many fans thinking he looked like legendary rapper Eminem.
The Bengals shared photos of their QB's new look on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram:
That's a lot different that how he looked earlier in the offseason:
Burrow is looking for a bounce-back year after missing the last seven games of the 2023 season with a wrist injury. Maybe this new haircut could be the start of something special.