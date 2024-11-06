SI

Joe Burrow Reveals Plan to Get Khalil Herbert Ready for Bengals Debut

Stephen Douglas

Joe Burrow explains how Khalil Herbert can be ready for Thursday night.
The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While Herbert has only played sparingly this season in Chicago, the Bengals hope the move can bolster their offense as they have won three out of their last four games to climb into the playoff picture.

Herbert has a very short amount of time to prepare for his Bengals debut as the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. On Tuesday, Burrow was asked if Herbert could learn the offense in time for him to play this week.

It sounds like Burrow has a cunning plan.

"Yeah, you can," Burrow explained. " It might happen on gameday too where it's just like he's standing next to me and he doesn't know what to do and I lean over and tell him. He's right next to me so that's an easy thing to do."

He'll simply tell him what to do. It's just that easy.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

