Joe Burrow Reveals Plan to Get Khalil Herbert Ready for Bengals Debut
The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While Herbert has only played sparingly this season in Chicago, the Bengals hope the move can bolster their offense as they have won three out of their last four games to climb into the playoff picture.
Herbert has a very short amount of time to prepare for his Bengals debut as the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. On Tuesday, Burrow was asked if Herbert could learn the offense in time for him to play this week.
It sounds like Burrow has a cunning plan.
"Yeah, you can," Burrow explained. " It might happen on gameday too where it's just like he's standing next to me and he doesn't know what to do and I lean over and tell him. He's right next to me so that's an easy thing to do."
He'll simply tell him what to do. It's just that easy.