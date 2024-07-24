Joe Burrow Has Simple Explanation for His Viral New Hairstyle
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gone viral at the onset of training camp, though it hasn't necessarily been for his play on the field.
Burrow, who missed the end of the 2023 NFL season with a wrist injury, made headlines this week after showing up to training camp with a daring new hairstyle.
Burrow was sporting a bleach blonde buzz cut, a significantly different look from the dirty blonde locks he usually rocks. The new look caused quite a stir from NFL fans, who had varying opinion on the 27-year-old's haircut.
On Wednesday, Burrow explained the thought process behind the dramatic change to his appearance.
"I got bored. That's about it." said Burrow of the decision to dye and shave his hair.
Well, there you have it.
The hairstyle that has ignited plenty of discussion among football fans was merely the product of Burrow being bored during the offseason.
His hairstyle has been a hit among his teammates, too, who quickly dubbed him "Slim Shiesty," in reference to Eminem.
Burrow noted that Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill promised to follow suit with the same haircut if Burrow actually went through with it. The star quarterback urged reporters to try and hold Hill to that promise.