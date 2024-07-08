SI

Joe Burrow Pays High Compliment to Steelers Rival T.J. Watt

The Bengals quarterback views the Pittsburgh linebacker as a defensive back on the field.

Madison Williams

Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has only faced Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt four times on the NFL field. But the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year managed to make a huge impact on the quarterback anyway.

Burrow paid a big compliment to one of his rival competitors when speaking on Pardon My Take this week. He admitted he sees Watt more as a defensive back because of all the passes he blocks or even intercepts.

“Yeah, I can definitely feel [him],” Burrow said. “T.J. is a unique player in this league. There’s no other defensive lineman that I have to treat like a DB. I have to be conscious about where he’s at because he’s just going to jump up and catch it. And there’s nobody else who can do that. ... You have to be alert for him in the pass game, which is very unique, I would say."

Watt's known for being a defensive force on the field. Last season, he led the league with 19 sacks and 36 quarterback hits. Watt didn't play against Burrow last season before the Bengals quarterback's year ended early with a wrist injury.

Burrow and Watt are scheduled to face each other on the field two times this season, on Sunday, Dec. 1 and in the regular season finale on Sunday, Jan. 5.

