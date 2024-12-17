Lip-Reader Breaks Down What Joe Burrow Seemed to Say in Heated Sideline Moment
The Cincinnati Bengals won their second straight game this past Sunday, beating the Tennessee Titans on the road, 37-27.
Joe Burrow had another big game for the Bengals, throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, but he didn't appear to be happy about the team's performance during a heated sideline moment in the final moments.
In case you missed it, the CBS broadcast showed Burrow having an emotional conversation with head coach Zac Taylor. The great Jomboy, who has been doing fantastic lip-reading videos for years, broke down what Burrow seemed to be saying.
“That was f------ embarrassing,” Burrow appeared to say.
Then after Taylor said something back, Burrow appeared to say: “F--- that. F--- that. We sucked today. That was embarrassing."
Here's the complete breakdown of the conversation, and what led to it. Warning, this video has bad words in it:
The Bengals, who are now 6-8, will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they host the Broncos on Thursday night.