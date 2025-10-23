Joe Flacco Has Enjoyed Cincinnati Since Trade to Bengals for Relatable Reason
We all need a breather every now and then. Some well-deserved time to yourself to reset and recharge. That's especially true for someone who has five kids and happens to be an NFL quarterback on top of that.
Joe Flacco has been without his family this season as he started in Cleveland with the Browns before he was traded to the Bengals earlier this month. The rest of his family has lived in his native New Jersey this season to keep the Flacco children in their routine as a change of pace from last season, which was spent with their father during his stint on the Colts.
While the 18-year veteran admits being away from his family has its challenges, he's chosen to take advantage of his alone time and look at what some may call loneliness in a brighter light.
"For me, it's trying to find ways to maybe stay over here a little bit longer, then just take myself out of that mindset and call home," Flacco said via FOX 19's Joe Danneman. "Go sit at a restaurant by myself and realize that man, that's pretty enjoyable to do.
"I tell people all the time, I used to see guys sitting at a bar by themselves or just sitting by themselves eating and I'm like, 'Man, I feel so bad for that guy.' You always want to go join him and now I realize, that dude was in heaven. And not to say that's not what I want, I'd rather be at home sitting at the dinner table with my kids and hearing what the hell they were talking about all day. But if you have to do it, you may as well take advantage of it."
Flacco has started two games for Cincinnati since his trade from Cleveland, leading the Bengals to a much-needed win against the Steelers last week, which snapped a four-game skid since the devastating injury to star QB Joe Burrow. The veteran has thrown for 561 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions since he took over in Week 6.
Hopefully Flacco got to celebrate his first win as a Bengal with a nice, long meal all to himself.