John Harbaugh Hilariously Admits He Checked if Lamar Jackson Snuck Out for Beyonce Show
Lamar Jackson loves Beyoncé and his head coach knows it.
The global superstar performed a concert during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens' matchup with the Houston Texans on Christmas Day and Jackson was excited to watch. On Monday, the reigning NFL MVP said he was planning to skip the team's halftime meeting to watch Beyonce's performance at NRG Stadium.
The Ravens led the Texans 17-2 at the half and turned in a dominant performance. After the break, sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl asked John Harbaugh if Jackson had actually skipped halftime to watch Beyonce perform.
"I did ask [John Harbaugh] if he had to tell his quarterback to stay in the locker room for the Beyoncé halftime show," Erdahl said. "He said he didn't have to tell him, however, he did check to make sure he stayed in."
That is bang-up sideline reporting from Erdahl, giving us the information we really wanted to know during a blowout.
I'm sure Jackson will watch a replay of the performance after the game is over.
The Ravens continued to stomp the Texans after the half and had a 31-2 lead late in the third quarter. Jackson had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run to continue his pursuit of a second consecutive MVP award.