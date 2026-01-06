John Harbaugh, Ravens Release Statements Following Parting of Ways
The Ravens made the stunning decision to part ways with head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons on Tuesday. The choice comes just two days after Baltimore failed to advance to the playoffs thanks to a missed field goal. The Ravens came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but fell well short of them and are now turning the page on a new chapter at head coach.
Hired in 2008, Harbaugh leaves Baltimore after leading the Ravens to their second Super Bowl championship in 2012. He led the Ravens to the playoffs 12 times and went 180–113 overall. The 2019 Coach of the Year has already emerged as a top coaching candidate for the other vacancies across the league.
Not long after his firing, Harbaugh released a statement expressing gratitude for his time in Baltimore.
“Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today,” the statement read. “It comes with disappointment, certainly, but more with gratitude and appreciation.
Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special teams success. A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity. I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing.
Values built into an Organization, through a Team, that are Worthwhile, Good and Lasting and that are admired by fans and foes alike. Meaningful & Impactful Relationships with Players through the years that I will cherish always. Grateful for their Strength and Courage. Loyal partnerships in this wonderful building, that grew into strong friendships, through the toil and tempest of the job every day.
Mostly to my treasured Family, my Ingrid and my Alison, who are beyond compare in every way and the Loves of my life, and my close-knit family and good friends who stick with you no matter what.
Finally, to the author and finisher of our faith, Gratitude for a journey beyond anything I could have dreamed of on my own—All is well with my soul because of the Good God who guides and sustains me.”
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also released a statement announcing the decision and thanking Harbaugh for his time leading Baltimore. Here is the full statement:
“Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach,” Bisciotti wrote. “Today I informed John he has been relieved of his duties.
This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach, and most importantly, as a great man of integrity.
Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humanity and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.
Our goal has always ben and will always be to win Championships. We strive to consistently perform at the highest level on the field and be a team and organization our fans take price in. I will always be grateful for the extraordinary hard work and dedication displayed by John and his staff throughout the many successful years. I wish he, Ingrid and Alison all the best going forward.
We now begin the challenging, but exciting, process of identifying the next leader of our football team. We fully understand the expectations of our fans and everyone in the Ravens organization. Finding another strong leader and partner who will reflect these high standards is paramount.
We deeply appreciate our fans and will continue to work relentlessly to bring them, our city and the extended community the success they deserve.”
With a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens will be an attractive destination for prospective head coaches. The Ravens’ next head coach will be their fourth in franchise history, and will look to follow in the footsteps of Harbaugh and Brian Billick, who both led Baltimore to Super Bowl titles.