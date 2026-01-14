John Harbaugh Update: Three Teams Have ‘Inside Track’ on Top Coaching Candidate

It didn’t take long for teams to begin reaching out to John Harbaugh after he was fired by the Ravens last week. In fact, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, all seven clubs with head coach vacancies made calls to the 63-year-old's camp to gauge his interest in potentially joining their sideline.

On the flip side, Harbaugh has taken things slow and, as of Monday, has yet to hold any formal, in-person interviews. Back on the market for the first time since 2008—this time as the top candidate—he’ll seemingly have his pick of landing spots.

While there are currently eight open jobs league-wide (not including the Ravens, of course), Harbaugh reportedly doesn’t plan to interview for all of them. In fact, according to one NFL insider, there are now three teams that have emerged as front-runners for the Super Bowl XLVII champion.

Report: three teams emerge as having ‘inside track’ on hiring John Harbaugh

According to recent reporting from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh has spent the last several days since his firing gathering information on his potential next destination, and currently plans to interview with the Giants, Titans, and Falcons by the end of this week.

“Other teams remain interested,” Pelissero added. “But those three appear to have the inside track.”

Harbaugh had been the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach behind only Mike Tomlin—who, too, has parted ways with his longtime employer—and under his lead, the Ravens tallied a 180–113 regular season record, a 13–11 postseason record and a Super Bowl championship in 2012–13.

Whether it be with New York, Tennessee, Atlanta, or another team that emerges, it seems that Harbaugh won’t have any trouble finding work as an NFL head coach in 2025.

