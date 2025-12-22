Jordan Love Lands in Concussion Protocol, Creating Sticky Situation for Packers QBs
Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited Saturday’s game vs. the Bears in the second quarter after suffering a helmet-to-helmet injury. Chicago would eventually force overtime and win 22–16. Since then, thanks to the Steelers’ intense win over the Lions on Sunday, the Bears locked up a playoff bid. The last couple games are important for the Packers when it comes to the postseason.
However, Love’s status is now uncertain for this Saturday’s contest vs. the Ravens as he landed in concussion protocol after the injury this past weekend. Coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Love remained in the protocol and will be watched closely this week.
The bigger problem is that if Love can’t play in Week 16, then the Packers aren’t really sure who they’ll start at quarterback. Green Bay’s backup Malik Willis was injured on the last play of regulation after getting sacked by Montez Sweat. Willis appeared to injure his right shoulder, but finished out the game.
“I’d say [Willis is] pretty sore,” LaFleur said Sunday. “That’s a legitimate deal that he’s dealing with, and he’s going to be another guy that we'll see where he’s at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem.”
The Packers do not currently have a third-string quarterback listed on their depth chart. Clayton Tune is on the practice squad, and it’s likely the team will activate him ahead of the Ravens showdown. Otherwise, LaFleur listed running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Jayden Reed as emergency quarterbacks, but it’s not likely these two players would start at the position.
It’s a pretty sticky situation for the Packers to be in heading into two very important weeks of football. The Packers need to win at least one of their next two games, and the Lions need to lose at least one game for the Packers to seal a playoff bid. It might be difficult to do so if they don’t have a healthy starting quarterback.