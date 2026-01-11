Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur Address Packers Coach’s Job Security After Crushing Loss
The Packers' season ended in stunning fashion on Saturday night, as Green Bay saw a 21-6 fourth quarter lead evaporate in a collapse to the division-rival Bears in the wild-card round. The disappointing result, the second straight season in which the Packers have bowed out before the divisional round, raises questions—fair or not—about the future of coach Matt LaFleur, whose contract expires following the conclusion of the 2026 season.
LaFleur, in the aftermath of the gut-wrenching defeat, declined to answer when asked if he expects to be back next season.
“With all due respect to your question, now is not the time for that,” LaFleur said. “I mean, I’m just hurting for these guys. I can only think about what just happened. There will be time for that.”
The Packers' loss to the Bears comes just a day after a report that seemingly solidified LaFleur's status as Packers coach.
Packers reportedly plan to engage in contract talks with LaFleur
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers had reportedly planned to discuss a contract extension with LaFleur, and an extension was said to be a mutual goal of both parties. Packers team president Ed Policy in June of 2025 said he's “generally opposed” to a coach or general manager working into the last year of their contracts without a new deal. In seven seasons in Green Bay, LaFleur owns a 76-40-1 record, three division titles and five trips to the postseason, though he has accumulated a 3-6 playoff record, a ledger that now includes three straight postseason defeats after Saturday's stunner.
Rapoport added that LaFleur's future would not be determined by what occurred in the playoff game against Chicago. But given the way the Packers' season ended—Green Bay blew a 21-3 halftime lead—and the surprising availability of Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh, it's not surprising that LaFleur's status could be seen as murky.
His starting quarterback doesn't see it that way, though.
“Yeah I definitely think Matt should be the head coach,” Love said. “I got a lot of love for Matt. I think he does a great job and that's it.”
LaFleur said the loss is going to hurt for “a really, really long time.” When asked what it means to be the coach of the Packers, he appeared to become a little emotional.
“It means everything to me,” LaFleur said. “I mean, this is the greatest organization in the world in my opinion. And it's very humbling. And I'm certainly disappointed right now. I'm disappointed for everybody that's associated with the Green Bay Packers. I'm disappointed for our locker room. I'm disappointed for our fans. I'm disappointed for our leadership, all our employees. Everybody involved with the Green Bay Packers.”