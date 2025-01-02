Josh Allen Sent Epic Message to Bills OT Dion Dawkins After Making Pro Bowl Together
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins have earned their tickets to Orlando, Fla., for the Pro Bowl in February, but the duo is hoping to decline the invitation.
After learning they both made the Pro Bowl the season, Allen congratulated Dawkins before stating his goals clearly—they are after a Super Bowl win.
"He was just like 'congratulations dawg,'" Dawkins recalled Allen saying to him. "He said he's very proud of me, he's proud of the player that I am. He said, 'you're an All-Pro tackle,' and then he said, 'this is something small, but let's go and get the big one. Something small, but we have bigger goals, but congrats.'"
"He kept it simple but what I took from it was more so, celebrate this little win, it's a little but big win ... and then he's like, 'We've got bigger plans, not to be in Orlando, but to be in New Orleans.'"
New Orleans is the site of Super Bowl LVIII, the game Allen and Dawkins are looking to reach for the first time in their careers. Dawkins has been with the Bills since 2017, and Allen since 2018, but the furthest either quarterback has gotten in the postseason is the AFC Championship Game in the 2020 season.
Allen and Dawkins, who were the lone Bills to make the Pro Bowl this season, have combined for seven Pro Bowls total in their careers. Safe to say, they aren't satisfied with just Pro Bowl honors.
The Bills have been one of the AFC's top contenders over the last five seasons, but have yet to advance to the NFL's biggest stage. From his message to Dawkins, Allen sounds motivated as ever to bring the first Lombardi Trophy back to Buffalo, but will it be enough for him and the Bills to finally get it done?