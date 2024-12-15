SI

Officials Ignore Josh Allen Taking Helmet-to-Helmet Hit vs. Lions

Josh Allen to a took a hit to the head and officials didn’t throw a flag.

Josh Allen takes a late hit from Jack Campbell that goes uncalled.
The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions met during Week 15 in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFL. Buffalo jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Josh Allen.

On the second drive of the game Allen took off up the middle on first-and-10. After a short gain he gave himself up and slid. That's when he was met by linebacker Jack Campbell who kind of fell onto Allen and ended up hitting him helmet-to-helmet. Allen's clearly tired to sell the contact, but it was contact. To the head. On a play where he's not supposed to be touched.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo went back and wondered why there was no flag thrown. Then CBS's rules expert Gene Steratore posted video agreeing that the play should have resulted in a penalty.

Just two weeks removed from Azeez Al-Shaair knocking out Trevor Lawrence on a similar, if much less violent play, you would think officials would be on the lookout for something like this.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

