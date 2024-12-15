Officials Ignore Josh Allen Taking Helmet-to-Helmet Hit vs. Lions
The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions met during Week 15 in a matchup of two of the best teams in the NFL. Buffalo jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Josh Allen.
On the second drive of the game Allen took off up the middle on first-and-10. After a short gain he gave himself up and slid. That's when he was met by linebacker Jack Campbell who kind of fell onto Allen and ended up hitting him helmet-to-helmet. Allen's clearly tired to sell the contact, but it was contact. To the head. On a play where he's not supposed to be touched.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo went back and wondered why there was no flag thrown. Then CBS's rules expert Gene Steratore posted video agreeing that the play should have resulted in a penalty.
Just two weeks removed from Azeez Al-Shaair knocking out Trevor Lawrence on a similar, if much less violent play, you would think officials would be on the lookout for something like this.
More of the Latest Around the NFL