Josh Allen Looked So Heartbroken After Late Penalty That Set Up Broncos for Win

The Bills have been ousted from the postseason after a thriller in the divisional round with the Broncos coming out on top in overtime 33-30.

Buffalo deferred the overtime kickoff, getting the ball after four plays when the Denver offense couldn’t get anything going on its first overtime drive. That gave Bills quarterback Josh Allen a chance to win the game, but a deep ball was pried away from receiver Brandon Cooks by the hands of Broncos defensive back Ja’Quan McMillan for a wild interception.

Broncos QB Bo Nix got the ball back with a chance to win the game himself. The Bills defense was called for two defensive pass interference penalties on Denver’s next drive, including a controversial flag on defensive back Tre'Davious White that went for 30 yards and set up the Broncos to win the game on an easy kick for Wil Lutz.

Although Denver controlled the game at that point, you never want to see any game, let alone a playoff game, all but end on a critical penalty. Following the call that sealed the Bills’ season, Allen looked defeated as he could only watch from the sideline:

Another PI call against the Bills and Josh Allen is gutted 😬 pic.twitter.com/snPVHQQG2R — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 18, 2026

Allen led a drive with less than a minute left in regulation to get the Bills into range for kicker Matt Prater to hit a 50-yard field goal to force overtime. Last year’s NFL MVP went 25-for-39 passing with 283 yards and three touchdowns plus 66 yards on the ground, but he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, including a costly one at the end of the first half which gave the Broncos a free three points.

Buffalo’s season ends short of the Super Bowl once again in absolutely gutting fashion, with Allen falling to 0-7 in overtime games in his career.

