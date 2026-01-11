Josh Allen Shared Awesome Moment With a Swarm of Bills Fans After Beating Jaguars
Josh Allen and the Bills went down to Jacksonville on Sunday and beat the Jaguars 27-24 thanks to a late touchdown drive led by their star quarterback.
Next up for Buffalo is a trip to the divisional round, and while we don't yet know who they will face in that game, we do know it will be on the road, and there will probably be lots of Bills fans who make the trip to whichever city their team will be playing in.
Speaking of traveling Bills fans, there were a ton of them in Jacksonville on Sunday and they were able to share a nice moment with Allen as he made his way off the field following the thrilling win.
After sharing some hugs and handshakes with members of the Jaguars, Allen looked up into the crowd and saw a sea of screaming fans wearing blue and red. The quarterback held his arms up in the air and fired up the large crowd that got exactly what they wanted from their trip.
Allen has yet to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl, but now they are one step closer to doing that after Sunday's win. With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs watching the postseason from home, this could be a great opportunity for Buffalo to make it to the championship game for the first time since the 1993 season.
If they do, expect a lot of Bills fans to be in attendance.