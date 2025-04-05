NFL Fans All Shared the Same Two Julio Jones Highlights to Celebrate His Retirement
Julio Jones, one of the greatest receivers of his generation, officially retired from the NFL on Friday evening.
Over 13 seasons in the league, Jones racked up 914 receptions for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns. He did most of his damage in an Atlanta Falcons uniform, playing there from 2011 to '20 while earning seven Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors.
Jones, who will likely be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, put together an incredible career highlight reel that rivals any player who starred in the 2010s. But once the news of his retirement emerged, there were two specific highlights that the NFL world collectively enjoyed together once again.
The first? One of the most ridiculous catches you'll see. Back on Dec. 27, 2015, the Falcons faced a third-and-long in the second quarter of a matchup against the division rival Carolina Panthers. Flushed out of the pocket, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan just chucked up a jump ball down the field for Jones, who caught it right above Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechley's helmet and yanked it back to complete the catch.
The Falcons went on to win that game 20-13 to halt Carolina's quest for a perfect season in Week 16.
The second Jones highlight making the rounds Friday night might be an even better catch, it just doesn't get the love it deserves because of how Super Bowl LI ended.
With under five minutes to play and Atlanta clinging to a 28-20 lead over the New England Patriots, Ryan hurled a pass toward Jones near the sideline on a critical second-and-9. Jones outstretched his arms and somehow hauled it in and got two feet inbounds to move the chains.
That play moved the ball to the Patriots' 22-yard line, seemingly clinching the win for Atlanta. But unfortunately for the Falcons, their next three plays went for 23 yards the wrong way, and they punted the ball back to New England and ended up losing 34-28 in overtime.