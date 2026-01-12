Justin Herbert Got Brutally Honest on Chargers' Playoff Woes After Loss to Patriots
Justin Herbert’s search for his first career playoff win was once again unsuccessful as the Chargers were toppled in the wild-card round by the Patriots, 16–3. The putrid showing from the Los Angeles offense only served to highlight the team’s lack of postseason success in the Herbert era.
The star quarterback just wrapped up his sixth season in the NFL. Since drafting the former Oregon Duck in the first round in 2020, the Chargers have made three trips to the postseason. Not one has lasted more than a single game. L.A. is winless in the playoffs since 2019, and despite all there is to love about Herbert, he hasn’t gotten the job done when the stakes are raised.
Speaking to reporters after the Chargers’ latest postseason defeat, Herbert was asked about the confidence he has in himself to get over the hump and secure a playoff win for the first time in his career.
“I don’t know. I haven’t figured it out yet and it hasn’t happened. So, we’ll have to reevaluate and see what happens,” Herbert said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
The 27-year-old was under constant duress during Sunday’s game, with his offensive line simply outmatched by the relentless Patriots pass rush. He was sacked six times and was frequently brought to the ground by defenders. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 159 yards and didn’t throw a touchdown or interception.
Herbert took ownership for the loss, saying his performance under center wasn’t sufficient and let down Los Angeles’s defense, which played a great game.
“I didn’t play well enough and didn’t make any plays.” Herbert said. “We let the defense down today.”
In three playoff games in his career, Herbert has thrown two passing touchdowns, four interceptions and been sacked 13 times. He didn’t mince words when assessing his own play after Sunday’s loss.