Mike Evans Remains Undecided on 2026 Status, Retirement
Mike Evans is about to complete his 12th NFL season, one which unfortunately saw him miss time due to multiple injuries and effectively ended his streak of 11 years of 1,000-plus yard seasons.
Ahead of the season and before the injuries, Evans teased a potential retirement from the league after this year was done. Now that this weekend’s Buccaneers–Panthers game could be Tampa Bay’s last of the season, he was asked again about his thoughts on retirement this offseason. He sounds undecided about his future in the league.
“I just approach it how I always approach it,” Evans said on Tuesday, via ESPN. “It’s whatever happens, happens. I’ll focus on that when the time is right. Right now, we have to win. And I’m always giving my all and I’m always gonna go out swinging.”
He did admit missing time because of suffering a broken collarbone made him long for playing football more than he thought it would. That small taste or “retirement” may have deterred him from making the decision this offseason.
“It’s kind of a blessing in disguise,” Evans said. “I missed the game more than I thought I would. And I come back and I still got the love for the game. And who knows what it’ll do for me in the future?”
Evans’s contract ends after this season, meaning if he would like to play in 2026, he would need a new deal. He’s played for the Buccaneers in each of his 12 seasons.
If he decides to retire, then Saturday’s game in Tampa Bay will be the perfect send-off for him. The Bucs are giving out an Evans bobblehead to the first 13,000 (an homage to his jersey number) fans arriving on Saturday. He will long be a franchise legend whether he plays next season or not.
In order to clinch a playoff spot, the Buccaneers need to beat the Panthers on Saturday to earn the NFC South bid. However, the Falcons also have to lose to the Saints on Sunday in order for the Bucs to secure the division title. It doesn’t help Tampa Bay’s case that they are coming off of a seven-game losing streak.