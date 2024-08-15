Falcons to Sign All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons to One-Year Contract, per Report
Justin Simmons has reportedly found a new home for his ninth NFL season.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing sources, that Simmons agreed to a one-year contract worth $8 million with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.
Simmons, who had spent his entire eight-year career with the Denver Broncos, was the top free agent remaining on the open market. The 30-year-old safety has been named to the AP All-Pro second team in four of the last five seasons, and he was voted into the Pro Bowl in 2020 and '23.
In 15 games last season in Denver, Simmons racked up 70 tackles, eight passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He has registered 604 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 64 passes defensed and 30 interceptions over 118 career games.
The Falcons have been busy adding to their defense the past two days. Atlanta acquired star defensive end Matthew Judon in a trade with the New England Patriots on Wednesday. One day later, the Falcons added Simmons to their mix in the secondary.
Simmons will join the Falcons at training camp, which is underway in Flowery Branch, Ga. Atlanta returns to action Saturday for its second exhibition test of the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.