Keanu Reeves Had Funny Answer About Rumor of Ravens Giving Him a Tryout at QB
Keanu Reeves has held many incredible roles in his acting career, perhaps none greater than when he played Shane Falco in The Replacements in 2000.
In the film, Reeves plays quarterback for the Washington Sentinels as part of a team of recruited replacement players after the professional roster went on strike. Falco proved to be the quarterback that coach Jimmy McGinty (Gene Hackman) needed.
Reeves spoke with Sports Illustrated alongside fellow Hollywood star Idris Elba to promote their upcoming film, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and addressed rumors regarding whether or not there was an NFL tryout with the Baltimore Ravens after he played the role of Falco in The Replacements.
"That's absolutely ridiculous," Reeves said with a huge smile on his face. "I got OK, but that is ridiculous. Yes! Yes! Yes! Yeah, I was out there, 'Blue 87!' [throwing] 50-yard outs no problem," he added laughing.
At last, the rumor of Reeves pro football involvement post-hit film can be put to rest.