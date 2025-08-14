Kenny Pickett Provides Update on His Hamstring Injury Amid Browns QB Competition
Kenny Pickett stood out as the probable pick for the Browns' starting quarterback role. Then, a few weeks ago, he suffered a hamstring injury that has kept him limited during practices. He didn't compete in last Thursday's preseason game.
Pickett provided an update on his injury to reporters on Thursday, and he sounds more confident about progressing in the right direction.
"I feel like I'm turning the corner a little bit this week which is really positive," Pickett said. "I was able to run a little bit more than yesterday. I'm getting there. Taking it one day at a time."
It doesn't sound like Pickett's rushing anything in order to be cautious with his injury. The Browns open up their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against AFC North rival the Bengals. So, he has more time to keep recovering.
Amidst all the time he's missed, Pickett is determined to still earn the starting role. He was listed second on the quarterback depth chart last week because of his injury. Joe Flacco was in the top spot, with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders rounding out the third and fourth spots. Gabriel is now dealing with his own hamstring injury while Sanders has an oblique strain.
This isn't the first time Pickett's been involved in a quarterback competition. After he was drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Steelers, he didn't earn the starting role until Week 5 after Mitchell Trubisky was benched. Pickett likely doesn't want to be in that same situation in Cleveland.