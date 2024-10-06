Even Kevin Durant Was in Awe of Joe Flacco During Colts' Narrow Loss to Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a disappointing defeat against the rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, though you could hardly blame quarterback Joe Flacco for the result.
Flacco, who started the Week 5 showdown in place of the injured Anthony Richardson, put up outstanding numbers in the 37–34 shootout. His performance earned some major praise from across the league, including that of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who chimed in with his thoughts on social media.
"Put Flacco anywhere and he's gonna hoop," wrote Durant.
The 39-year-old Flacco aired it out for 359 yards and three touchdowns while completing 33 of 44 pass attempts. It was his first start of the season and just his second appearance as a member of the Colts. The new surroundings didn't faze him one bit, as he gave Indianapolis a chance to win until the very end.
The Colts are the fifth franchise Flacco has played for in his 17-year career, and he's proven that he's capable of getting the job done in any role, for any team. While he'll surely be disappointed not to have secured a victory against the previously winless Jaguars, Flacco made the most of his opportunity with Richardson shelved.