Kevin Stefanski Reveals What He's Looking to See From Shedeur Sanders Going Forward
Shedeur Sanders made his second NFL start for the Browns on Sunday, this time resulting in a 26–8 loss to the 49ers. The rookie quarterback is now 1–1 in starts as he heads into his third start this week vs. the Titans.
The Browns plan to keep Sanders in the QB1 position for the remainder of the season, coach Kevin Stefanski made clear. So, what does the quarterback need to improve on moving forward to continue making an impact? Stefanski offered an answer during his Monday press conference.
“I think Shedeur had some really good moments in that football game,” Stefanski said. “There are things that he wants back that we're coaching up right now that he can improve upon. But bottom line is we have to continue to put our players in position to succeed, for the young quarterback who will only get better with more turns at this thing in these games as you see more coverages, as you see more defenses and as you prepare versus different defenses. So, just looking forward to that constant improvement with Shedeur and for all of our young players.”
Cleveland’s season is essentially over as it is 3–9 and at the bottom of the AFC North. It’s the perfect time for a rookie like Sanders to get some important playing time to improve for the future. It’s unclear what his future holds after this season, too.
Sanders completed 16-of-25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, which was a slight improvement from the week prior when he completed 55% of passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception.