SI

Kevin Stefanski Says Shedeur Sanders Is Getting Another Week As the Browns’ Starter

Shedeur Sanders will make his third NFL start next week against the Titans.

Tyler Lauletta

The Browns are ready to take a closer look at what Shedeur Sanders can do as their starter.
The Browns are ready to take a closer look at what Shedeur Sanders can do as their starter. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders is going to get another game under center for the Browns.

Two weeks ago, Sanders stepped in for starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel after he suffered a concussion against the Ravens. While that first bit of pro action did not go that well for Sanders, he showed plenty of spark the following week, leading Cleveland to a win over the Raiders.

On Sunday, Sanders made the second start of his career, going 16-of-25 for 149 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort, with the Browns falling to the 49ers at home 28–8.

While Sanders wasn’t able to secure a second straight win, he apparently showed enough to hang on to the starting job for at least one more week, as coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game that Sanders would be getting the call once again next Sunday when Cleveland hosts the Titans.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that the Browns were open keeping Sanders under center a bit longer to see what they have in their other rookie quarterback. Now it appears they are sticking with that plan.

The decision makes sense. The Browns entered the year with two rookie quarterbacks on the roster, and since trading away Week 1 starter Joe Flacco, have gotten to see a fair bit of Gabriel on the field. With the team out of contention, it’s worth getting Sanders more reps with the starters and seeing if he can pull out some wins.

Sanders’s numbers haven’t blown anyone away, but he’s shown flashes of brilliance, and while the offense still needs plenty of work, he undeniably has added a potential for big plays that Gabriel was not providing to the team thus far.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NFL