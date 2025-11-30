Kevin Stefanski Says Shedeur Sanders Is Getting Another Week As the Browns’ Starter
Shedeur Sanders is going to get another game under center for the Browns.
Two weeks ago, Sanders stepped in for starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel after he suffered a concussion against the Ravens. While that first bit of pro action did not go that well for Sanders, he showed plenty of spark the following week, leading Cleveland to a win over the Raiders.
On Sunday, Sanders made the second start of his career, going 16-of-25 for 149 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort, with the Browns falling to the 49ers at home 28–8.
While Sanders wasn’t able to secure a second straight win, he apparently showed enough to hang on to the starting job for at least one more week, as coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game that Sanders would be getting the call once again next Sunday when Cleveland hosts the Titans.
Earlier this week, reports indicated that the Browns were open keeping Sanders under center a bit longer to see what they have in their other rookie quarterback. Now it appears they are sticking with that plan.
The decision makes sense. The Browns entered the year with two rookie quarterbacks on the roster, and since trading away Week 1 starter Joe Flacco, have gotten to see a fair bit of Gabriel on the field. With the team out of contention, it’s worth getting Sanders more reps with the starters and seeing if he can pull out some wins.
Sanders’s numbers haven’t blown anyone away, but he’s shown flashes of brilliance, and while the offense still needs plenty of work, he undeniably has added a potential for big plays that Gabriel was not providing to the team thus far.