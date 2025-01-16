Keyshawn Johnson Believes the Ravens Have Easy Defensive Game Plan for Bills
Sunday's much anticipated Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills matchup will feature two of the more transcendent quarterback talents the NFL has seen in decades. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, the two favorites to win the league's MVP, will battle it out for a much more important prize: a spot in the AFC championship game. Both teams' defenses are likely studying hard, trying to figure out how to stop the guy on the other side who has been unstoppable for the entire year.
So that makes Keyshawn Johnson's comments about the Ravens' mindset going into the game a bit surprising.
"This will be the easiest defensive game plan for the Ravens this postseason," Johnson said on Wednesday's Speak. "You have one guy that you need to get to. What the defensive coordinators and coach [John Harbaugh] is going is to tell the defense, they're going to say 'whatever we do, it's 17 and get him on the ground.' That's it."
Johnson elaborated that there's no need to double-team any of the Bills' perimeter players and te Ravens could bring extra pressure from the secondary if they choose. But it all comes down to this one neat trick for Baltimore against Allen.
"What you got to do is get 17 on the ground," the analyst added. "Because what the other teams haven't been able to do is get him on the ground. They've had him in the grasp but they haven't been able to get him on the ground."
It all sounds so easy. Perhaps the Bills' defense should try the same thing with Jackson now that the secret is out.