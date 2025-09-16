Khalil Mack Injury Update: Jim Harbaugh Comments on Star's Injured Elbow After Win
Jim Harbaugh had an update on Khalil Mack's injured elbow after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
The Chargers' head coach said Mack would get imaging on his elbow Tuesday and, "We'll see where it takes us."
Mack suffered the injury late in the first quarter when he attempted to tackle Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker. As he reached to grab the ball carrier, teammate Troy Dye collided with him, bending his left arm back at an ugly angle.
Video of the play is below, but be warned, you shouldn't watch if you're squeamish.
Mack immediately headed off the field, grabbing his wrist. After a quick trip to the medical tent, he went to the locker room. The Chargers ruled him out for the game, and a bit later, he was on the bench without pads and with a sling on his arm.
Mack, 34, re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year, $16 million contract this offseason. The four-time All-Pro is the centerpiece of L.A.'s pass rush after the departure of Joey Bosa in the offseason. It is crucial for the Chargers that Mack is back on the field as soon as possible.
With Mack sidelined, the Chargers handled the Raiders on Monday night as they forced three turnovers and held Las Vegas to 218 total yards.