Kirk Cousins Made Brutally Honest Comparison Between Himself, Patrick Mahomes
The ESPN crew for Saturday’s Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game welcomed a new face in Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who hopped onto the pregame show as a special guest analyst.
The quarterback handled his assignment effortlessly despite having little TV experience, impressing fans with his insightful commentary on the Washington Commanders-Detroit Lions matchup later that day.
When it came to his analysis on the Chiefs game, Cousins had a funny, self-deprecating take that got a hearty chortle out of fellow panelists Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce and others:
“There’s times where I watch Pat (Mahomes) play, and it’s hard to believe we play the same position,” Cousins said. “I’ll look at my seven-year-old son Cooper and I’ll say, ‘I feel like he’s playing a different sport.’ It’s like he knows the future, he knows that that D-end is going to be there and he spins out of it, that field vision, the ease with which he plays, the game looks slow to him, in big moments he plays it like he’s in the school yard.”
A truly humble take from Cousins.
The 36-year-old quarterback got his bag last offseason, signing a four-year deal worth up to $180 million with the Falcons. However, Cousins’s future with Atlanta feels more uncertain this year after the veteran was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Time will tell if he’ll consider a career in broadcasting in his near future, should he decide to hang it up soon.