Kirk Cousins Praises Jayden Daniels As a ‘Potentially Generational Quarterback’
It’s difficult to imagine how Jayden Daniels’s first year with the Washington Commanders could have gone better.
After the Commanders selected Daniels with the second pick of the the 2024 NFL draft, the quarterback was immediately able to help steer one of the fastest turnarounds the league has seen a franchise take in recent memory, taking Washington to a 12–5 record and their first playoff win since 2005.
Daniels has earned high praise from commentators across the league, and on Saturday, former Washington quarterback and current Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins added his own perspective on the breakout year.
Appearing as a guest on ESPN’s NFL Countdown, Cousins was asked for his perspective on Saturday night’s game between the Commanders and Lions.
“I think the Detroit Lions offense has found a formula where they can still win scoring 30, 40, 50 points, if their defense is thin,” Cousins said, referencing the slew of injuries the Detroit defense has faced this year. “But there is not much room for error. The Detroit Lions offense, I expect to have a great game, but they’re going to have to have a great game.
“If the Lions defense gets a little leaky against a potentially generational quarterback, it could be back and forth, up and down the field.”
While one year into a career is pretty early to call any player a “generational talent,” Daniels has done plenty to earn the recognition.
He can grow his legend even further with a win over the Lions on Saturday night.