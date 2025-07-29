Kurt Warner Set to Become Lead NFL Game Analyst for YouTube's Week 1 Game in Brazil
YouTube TV will have Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner as its lead NFL game analyst for the Week 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, which will be played in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
A play-by-play announcer has yet to be named for the game.
The role expands Warner's current analyst duties beyond his work for Westwood One radio and NFL Network. Warner is the lead NFL analyst for Monday Night Football on Westwood One, and calls the Super Bowl every year for the radio network. He also does about seven games for NFL Network as well.
Warner has long been a staple on NFL Network since retiring from the NFL, but his duties have expanded in recent years from studio analyst to game analyst. That role is now only further expanding with his work for YouTube.