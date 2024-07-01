SI

Kyle Shanahan’s New Look at Christian McCaffrey’s Wedding Led to Lots of Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey got married to model Olivia Culpo over the weekend in Rhode Island, and many of his football buddies were in attendance for his special day.

One of those guys happened to be his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, who was almost unrecognizable thanks to a new look that saw him rocking a mustache for the big event.

Shanahan, who led the 49ers back to the Super Bowl last year where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime thriller, was styling on Saturday.

Check this out:

Fans had lots of jokes:

