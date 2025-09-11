Kylie Kelce Sends Blunt Message About ‘Privacy’ Amid Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Buzz
Look what you made Kylie Kelce do.
In the wake of some public backlash, Kylie went on her popular podcast, Not Gonna Lie, to explain why she didn't want to openly discuss her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and future sister-in-law Taylor Swift after their viral engagement news.
Kylie said she received some criticism for not congratulating the couple on her podcast when they announced their engagement in late August. The mother of four made clear that she and her daughters were elated about the news, but that she was setting important boundaries between her private and public life.
"I do not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids and AI, quite frankly, like to post only the quotes that they grab from whatever I say in reference to them," Kylie said. "And here's where I think there's a disconnect. People do not realize that you at home, you have your family, and in your family you might have a brother-in-law ... you might have a soon-to-be sister-in-law, but you have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in.
"And so I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them, you know what I'm saying? I don't need you to clickbait my s---, I don't need you to take my comments and try and dissect it, I think it goes without being said. ... I'm so grateful we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity, but it's our private relationship."
Back in February, Kylie saw her comments on Swift get blown out of proportion after she discussed a dinner they shared on a double date. Some media outlets fabricated drama with headlines stating that Kylie "refused" to eat the pop star's home-cooked meal without giving much context. Kylie later refuted those reports, explaining she didn't eat the meal because she was eight weeks pregnant and experiencing nausea symptoms at the time.
Kylie wanting her private family life to remain private makes a lot of sense, and her fans and the media alike should absolutely respect her boundaries. Yet, the spotlight on the Kelce family will likely only grow brighter for the foreseeable future.