SI

Lamar Jackson Had Simple Message for Ravens After Loss to Lions

Andy Nesbitt

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are now 1-2 after their loss to the Lions.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are now 1-2 after their loss to the Lions. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are once again looking for answers after suffering a disappointing loss, this time falling to the Detroit Lions, 38-30, on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens are now 1-2 on the year, having lost to the Bills in stunning fashion in Week 1 and now to the Lions. Next up is a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the 1-2 Chiefs in Kansas City. The loser of that one will have a lot of ground to make up early in what has been some surprising starts for two teams expected to contend for the AFC title this season.

Jackson, who threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Lions, wasn't about to panic after the loss to Detroit. Instead, he had a simple message for his team and what they must do moving forward.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Jackson said. "We just gotta execute."

The Ravens' defense needs to figure things out in a hurry, as the unit gave up 40 points to the Bills and then 38 to the Lions. Baltimore couldn't stop Detroit's running game and also allowed the Lions to convert a huge fourth down late in the fourth quarter that could have changed the outcome of the game.

The Ravens will look to execute better this coming Sunday at Arrowhead. If not, they could be looking at a 1-3 start.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL