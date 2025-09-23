Lamar Jackson Had Simple Message for Ravens After Loss to Lions
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are once again looking for answers after suffering a disappointing loss, this time falling to the Detroit Lions, 38-30, on Monday Night Football.
The Ravens are now 1-2 on the year, having lost to the Bills in stunning fashion in Week 1 and now to the Lions. Next up is a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the 1-2 Chiefs in Kansas City. The loser of that one will have a lot of ground to make up early in what has been some surprising starts for two teams expected to contend for the AFC title this season.
Jackson, who threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Lions, wasn't about to panic after the loss to Detroit. Instead, he had a simple message for his team and what they must do moving forward.
"We've got a lot of work to do," Jackson said. "We just gotta execute."
The Ravens' defense needs to figure things out in a hurry, as the unit gave up 40 points to the Bills and then 38 to the Lions. Baltimore couldn't stop Detroit's running game and also allowed the Lions to convert a huge fourth down late in the fourth quarter that could have changed the outcome of the game.
The Ravens will look to execute better this coming Sunday at Arrowhead. If not, they could be looking at a 1-3 start.