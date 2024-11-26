SI

Lamar Jackson Mimics Signature Juke on 'Monday Night Football' Touchdown Run

The Ravens QB has been using the same move since high school.

Mike Kadlick

Lamar Jackson scores a rushing touchdown on Monday Night Football.
Lamar Jackson scores a rushing touchdown on Monday Night Football. / Screenshot via @NFL on X.
In this story:

Lamar Jackson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens on ESPN's Monday Night Football, cutting the Los Angeles Chargers lead to 10-7.

The quarterback wove through the LA defense with relative ease but, before crossing the goal line, juked across linebacker Daiyan Henley's face for the score.

The move—a sudden stop to make the defender run past him—is one Jackson has been using since high school. During his days at Boynton Beach High School, the speedster went viral for doing the same move on a Village Academy defender. Here's the clip:

Look familiar?

Jackson's been using this juke since high school.
Photo via @NFL on X.

The 27-year-old Jackson has the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history, trailing only Michael Vick by less than 200 yards. His score on Monday night was his third rushing touchdown of the season—and the 32nd of his NFL career.

Jackson has the Ravens at 7-4 and is currently is the mix to be the NFL's 2024 MVP.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL