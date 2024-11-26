Lamar Jackson Mimics Signature Juke on 'Monday Night Football' Touchdown Run
Lamar Jackson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens on ESPN's Monday Night Football, cutting the Los Angeles Chargers lead to 10-7.
The quarterback wove through the LA defense with relative ease but, before crossing the goal line, juked across linebacker Daiyan Henley's face for the score.
The move—a sudden stop to make the defender run past him—is one Jackson has been using since high school. During his days at Boynton Beach High School, the speedster went viral for doing the same move on a Village Academy defender. Here's the clip:
Look familiar?
The 27-year-old Jackson has the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history, trailing only Michael Vick by less than 200 yards. His score on Monday night was his third rushing touchdown of the season—and the 32nd of his NFL career.
Jackson has the Ravens at 7-4 and is currently is the mix to be the NFL's 2024 MVP.