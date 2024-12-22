Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Taunts Steelers' Calvin Austin While Running in Pick-Six
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34–17 on Saturday night, and the contest was not without its twists and turns.
There was Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's costly red zone fumble. There was the interception from Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. And in perhaps the most obviously consequential turning point, there was Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's gorgeous pick-six, which comfortably extended Baltimore's lead by two scores with about 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh had just recovered the ball (thanks to that Fitzpatrick pick) only for Humphrey to sweep in front of Steelers tight end MyCole Pruitt and run the ball in for a touchdown.
But that's not all — Humphrey turned around and extended his hand with the ball as he finished the score, taunting Pittsburgh's Calvin Austin III who was running right behind him. Ice cold, but not unexpected for these division rivals.
There was still plenty of game left for Pittsburgh to turn it around, but a field goal from Baltimore's Justin Tucker eventually sealed the deal. The Ravens have now officially clinched a playoff berth, while the Steelers are forced to continue their hunt for the AFC North title.