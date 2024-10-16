Lions' Alim McNeill Admits to Watching Guilty-Pleasure TV Show As Contract Was Completed
Detroit Lions star defensive tackle Alim McNeill inked a massive four-year, $97 million contract extension on Tuesday that included $55 million guaranteed.
The new contract was well deserved for the former third-round pick, who in his three-plus seasons with the team has recorded 120 combined tackles, 10.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.
But as McNeill was about to sign up for the biggest raise of his life (literally generational wealth), he was doing something many non-athletes do.
He was watching old hit television sitcom Reba.
"When this was all going down, I'm on the phone with my agency and they're like 'Reba is on the TV show.' And I could not lie to you guys, Reba was on the TV! And Van, one of the characters in Reba he had just signed some contract with his team in Colorado. It was crazy! But yeah, Reba was on!" McNeill said with a laugh.
The happy-go-lucky nature of McNeill has made him a fan favorite in Detroit, as has his play as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFC.
He will look to continue his strong play when the Lions take on the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.